Enoteca Il Pirun

Via Fieschi, 115, 19018 Corniglia SP, Italy
+39 0187 812315
Fri - Wed 12pm - 3pm, 7pm - 10pm

While hiking the Cinque Terre, it's imperative to hydrate. And everyone knows that in Italy, you hydrate best with vino, right? Right. Upon reaching the top of the 365 stairs from the train station to the top of town, I stopped into Enoteca Pirun. My guidebook praised it for its charming atmosphere and eclectic way to drink wine. It was relatively quiet and cool inside; a perfect respite from my rigorous climb. I sat at a round table and ordered the house white for 3 Euro, which was quickly poured into a bong-looking pitcher called (you guessed it!) a pirun. It supposedly aerates the wine and gives the flavor more kick. You actually put the pointy end to your lips and sip, sip, sip! (They even provide you with a bib just in case you dribble. What's more, it's yours to keep upon leaving!) All in all, it was a terrific way to take a load off while sampling a kooky local tradition.
By Sara Lieberman , AFAR Contributor

