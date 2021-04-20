ENO Wine Bar at the InterContinental Chicago
505 North Michigan Avenue
| +1 312-321-8738
Sun 4pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri 4pm - 1am
Sat 2pm - 1am
Eno for Wine on the Magnificent MileWhen shopping the magnificent mile of Chicago’s Michigan Avenue gets to be too much, take a break and stop in at Eno for a glass of wine. Or three.
Eno offers 3 glass flights of wine as well as flights of cheese and chocolate. Try the “Fleur de Sel” flight for chocolates dusted with sea salt or perhaps the “Some Like it Hot” flight for chocolates spiced with pepper and saffron. For something a little more substantial, go for the “Eno Experience” and get a platter of cheese and charcuterie as well as a glass of wine and a chocolate to finish. Shopping is a tiring business. Go to Eno and let them pamper you for an afternoon.