Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

ENO Wine Bar at the InterContinental Chicago

505 North Michigan Avenue
Website
| +1 312-321-8738
Eno for Wine on the Magnificent Mile Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun 4pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri 4pm - 1am
Sat 2pm - 1am

Eno for Wine on the Magnificent Mile

When shopping the magnificent mile of Chicago’s Michigan Avenue gets to be too much, take a break and stop in at Eno for a glass of wine. Or three.

Eno offers 3 glass flights of wine as well as flights of cheese and chocolate. Try the “Fleur de Sel” flight for chocolates dusted with sea salt or perhaps the “Some Like it Hot” flight for chocolates spiced with pepper and saffron. For something a little more substantial, go for the “Eno Experience” and get a platter of cheese and charcuterie as well as a glass of wine and a chocolate to finish. Shopping is a tiring business. Go to Eno and let them pamper you for an afternoon.


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points