English Harbour
English Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda
Live Out Your Regatta Fantasies at Antigua Sailing WeekAntigua Sailing Week is one of the premier sailing events on the global yachting calendar. Competitors come from all over the world (and, of course, there's homegrown talent from Antigua) to compete in a variety of daily races for a range of seafaring vessels from Super yachts and maxis down to handcrafted, traditional Caribbean sloops.
Didn't pack a boat in your carryon? No problem! You can pay for slots on competing boats to get a taste of the lively competition first-hand. And if you're feeling particularly competitive, you can even charter your own entry! Shanghai a few surly sailors and set your sights on victory! Who knows, it could happen.
And if your interests lie a little more rooted in terra firm, not only are there excellent vantage points to take in the action, there are parties across the southern half of Antigua every night.