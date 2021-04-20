Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

English Harbour

English Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda
Website
Live Out Your Regatta Fantasies at Antigua Sailing Week English Harbour Antigua and Barbuda

Live Out Your Regatta Fantasies at Antigua Sailing Week

Antigua Sailing Week is one of the premier sailing events on the global yachting calendar. Competitors come from all over the world (and, of course, there's homegrown talent from Antigua) to compete in a variety of daily races for a range of seafaring vessels from Super yachts and maxis down to handcrafted, traditional Caribbean sloops.

Didn't pack a boat in your carryon? No problem! You can pay for slots on competing boats to get a taste of the lively competition first-hand. And if you're feeling particularly competitive, you can even charter your own entry! Shanghai a few surly sailors and set your sights on victory! Who knows, it could happen.

And if your interests lie a little more rooted in terra firm, not only are there excellent vantage points to take in the action, there are parties across the southern half of Antigua every night.
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points