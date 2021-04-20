England England, UK

English country side If you ask me, there is nothing better than the English country side in the summer. There are so many beautiful poppy fields, canola and mustard fields and just plain wild flower fields that compliment the green pastures full of cows and sheep. It's like a live fairy tale, absolutely gorgeous. I love England and going there always puts me in a good mood. To see these fields you don't have to look for them, they are in plain sight, by the road, all you have to do is find a spot to stop.