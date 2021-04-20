Where are you going?
Encinos Street, Near The River Cafe

Calle Juárez 122, Centro, 48300 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
Website
| +52 322 222 0051
Sweet Sunset & Fabulous Food Puerto Vallarta Mexico

More info

Sweet Sunset & Fabulous Food

I love watching sunsets in Puerta Vallarta! Here, the river runs into the ocean: kids play in the river while surfers and swimmers bob up and down on glowing orange waves. Nearby, there are theatrical street shows, a market, lots of shops and cafes, and plenty of locals and visitors climbing over the rocks and sand or sitting on the wall while watching the sun ease into the ocean. This picture was taken on a cloudy day, the clouds splitting the warm sun. After sunset, walk to the open-air River Cafe. They often have live music, the ambiance is always romantic, and the food is fabulous!
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert
