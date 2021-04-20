Enchanted Springs Ranch 242 State Highway 46 West, Boerne, TX 78006, USA

The Old West is Alive and Well As an archaeology buff, I must say I'm a sucker for reconstructions and historical reenactments, and if you're at all interested in a peek at the Old West, Enchanted Springs Ranch offers that & more. Walking down a main street and hearing the dirt crunch underneath your boots as you pass a saloon is a pretty cool way to get a better understanding of the past—and if you're keen on western shows, they do a 'Chuck Wagon Dinner' program that includes a tour, a barbecue, and live music.



