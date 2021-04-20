Where are you going?
Enchanted Springs Ranch

242 State Highway 46 West, Boerne, TX 78006, USA
| +1 830-249-8222
The Old West is Alive and Well Boerne Texas United States

The Old West is Alive and Well

As an archaeology buff, I must say I'm a sucker for reconstructions and historical reenactments, and if you're at all interested in a peek at the Old West, Enchanted Springs Ranch offers that & more. Walking down a main street and hearing the dirt crunch underneath your boots as you pass a saloon is a pretty cool way to get a better understanding of the past—and if you're keen on western shows, they do a 'Chuck Wagon Dinner' program that includes a tour, a barbecue, and live music.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
