Encanto Beach Club Bar & Grill 100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico

Encanto Cocktail by the Beach Encanto has a great vibe: upbeat with soft lighting, set against the sandy shores of West Beach. Their signature artistic cocktail—raspberry, gin, chardonnay, and passionfruit —will refresh you with a kick, while their Asian-fusion tapas are perfect for slow sampling.



I recommend the Hamachi yellow tail tuna, the crispy Asian tacos, and the crispy duck breast. You can also rent a cabana here during the day with personal drink and food service. Open for lunch and dinner. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.