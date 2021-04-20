Where are you going?
Encanto Beach Club Bar & Grill

100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
Website
| +1 787-626-1100
Encanto Cocktail by the Beach Dorado Puerto Rico

Encanto Cocktail by the Beach

Encanto has a great vibe: upbeat with soft lighting, set against the sandy shores of West Beach. Their signature artistic cocktail—raspberry, gin, chardonnay, and passionfruit —will refresh you with a kick, while their Asian-fusion tapas are perfect for slow sampling.

I recommend the Hamachi yellow tail tuna, the crispy Asian tacos, and the crispy duck breast. You can also rent a cabana here during the day with personal drink and food service. Open for lunch and dinner. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

