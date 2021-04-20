Where are you going?
Empty Bottle

1035 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Website
| +1 773-276-3600
Empty Bottle is Chicago's Best Rock Music Venue Chicago Illinois United States

Empty Bottle is Chicago's Best Rock Music Venue

The Empty Bottle in Ukrainian Village offers great music in a small venue with an angled stage so the views are pretty good from anywhere in the house. The drinks are reasonably priced with friendly bartenders and the location is a bit divey but not too bad. So why see shows here rather than any other live music venue in Chicago? Because Empty Bottle has a reputation for premiering relatively unknown bands that grow up to be world head liners. Yep, it’s that kind of place. The White Stripes played to a handful of people here before they blew up. The bands you hear now could be huge next year and you’ll have seen them close up and personal with a $2.50 PBR in your hand. But better than that, it’s a great bar and the owner, Bruce Finkelman, wants you to hang out so the shows are cheap. Come to Chicago, go to a show at Empty Bottle. It’s simple.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

