Empty Bottle is Chicago's Best Rock Music Venue
The Empty Bottle in Ukrainian Village offers great music in a small venue with an angled stage so the views are pretty good from anywhere in the house. The drinks are reasonably priced with friendly bartenders and the location is a bit divey but not too bad. So why see shows here rather than any other live music venue in Chicago
? Because Empty Bottle has a reputation for premiering relatively unknown bands that grow up to be world head liners. Yep, it’s that kind of place. The White Stripes played to a handful of people here before they blew up. The bands you hear now could be huge next year and you’ll have seen them close up and personal with a $2.50 PBR in your hand. But better than that, it’s a great bar and the owner, Bruce Finkelman, wants you to hang out so the shows are cheap. Come to Chicago, go to a show at Empty Bottle. It’s simple.