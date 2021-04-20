Where are you going?
Empress Pl
Gives New Meaning to "Ice Cream Sandwich"

Perhaps when the Singaporeans heard that Westerners loved ice cream sandwiches they took that too literally. When you place your order with one of the friendly ice cream uncles who push their carts around near the Asian Civilisations Museum and elsewhere in the city you may be surprised to receive a square of ice cream served on a piece of white bread.

The ice cream flavors on offer vary from traditional vanilla to sweet corn and the spongy white bread is often sweetened and swirled with pastel food coloring. On a hot and humid afternoon in the Lion City this unconventional treat is just what the sweaty traveler ordered.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert
