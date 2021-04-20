Empório da Cachaça

Flights of liquid Brazil
We discovered this small tasting room in Asa Norte much to late during our two years in Brasilia, but it's really never too late for cachaca. This Brazilian rum is to Brazil, as tequila is to Mexico
. We sat just inside the front door facing the busy streets, cafe-style, at a table and bench carved from a giant tree trunk. Within the small stone room are walls of cachaca both for sale and to taste and even a few barrels aging. At the back just past the small bar is a typical Brazilian back-patio that opens to a restaurant that serves lunch and dinner and a feijoada feast and live music on select nights. Choose Brazil's famed caipirinha or enjoy a flight of some of Emporio's best and most flavorful cachacas, including banana and cinnamon.