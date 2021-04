Browsing for Beach Reads in Muizenberg

York Road in Muizenberg has two bookstores. Empire Books is a used book shop with a diverse collection covering a variety of subjects and is where you're likely to find fiction favorites. Rattlesnake Books, a bit further up the street, is the kind of place you'd visit to find a unique local book, or collectable version of a classic. After you make your purchase, grab a warm cup of coffee at Empire Cafe just across the street and start reading.