Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

emoi基本生活

Coastal City, Wenxin 5th Rd, HouHai, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518054
Website
| +86 755 8635 9566
Design Comes to China Shenzhen China
哈哈 Shenzhen China
Design Comes to China Shenzhen China
哈哈 Shenzhen China

Design Comes to China

China is much more famous for manufacturing than design, but that is changing fast. Emoi is a great example of that.

This brand has exploded in China in the past two years. With their sleek, minimal design and trademark green and white color, you can spend hours shopping in this store. In my living room alone, you can find an Emoi self-watering planter and an eco tea cup (that makes tea in your cup)!

Emoi is still relatively unknown outside of China, so this is a very cool place to buy gifts for friends back home. Their store in OCT Loft is huge, but feels right at home in the art district.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

ecguy
about 5 years ago

哈哈

你好啊

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points