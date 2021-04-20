emoi基本生活
Coastal City, Wenxin 5th Rd, HouHai, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518054
| +86 755 8635 9566
Design Comes to ChinaChina is much more famous for manufacturing than design, but that is changing fast. Emoi is a great example of that.
This brand has exploded in China in the past two years. With their sleek, minimal design and trademark green and white color, you can spend hours shopping in this store. In my living room alone, you can find an Emoi self-watering planter and an eco tea cup (that makes tea in your cup)!
Emoi is still relatively unknown outside of China, so this is a very cool place to buy gifts for friends back home. Their store in OCT Loft is huge, but feels right at home in the art district.
