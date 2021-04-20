Where are you going?
Emmerson

1600 Pearl St #100, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
Website
| +1 303-953-9852
Cocktails, Pastries, and American Modern Cuisine Boulder Colorado United States
More info

Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon 3pm - 9pm
Tue - Thur 3pm - 10pm
Fri 3pm - 11pm
Sat 10am - 11pm

Cocktails, Pastries, and American Modern Cuisine

Emmerson celebrates its corner location at Pearl & 16th in downtown Boulder with long walls of high windows and an inviting entryway. They opened in August, 2017, and gained a quick reputation for their "highbrow cocktails," with a happy hour from 4-5pm. Bar manager and cocktail curator Nancy Kwon came to Boulder from the Los Angeles cocktail scene where The Denver Post reports she was "a major player." For dinner, entrees run $18-35 and include items like dry-aged lamb tartare (with togarashi, furikake, and xo aioli) or sweet potato gnocchi (wtih maitake mushroom, celeriac, uni, and blue cheese). There are also seafood and pasta dishes, and some very creative vegetables, like charred cucumber with pumpkin seed yogurt, pepita crumble, and grapes. Asked what makes Emmerson stand out, Ben Foote, Beverage Director and Assistant General Manager, said "consistency in execution." He describes the menu as "American modern, but with lots of things to find." The menu, which will be constantly rotating, he said, has "discoveries to be made," which is always a good thing in my book. Hours: Open 5–10PM (soon daily at 8am) Phone: (303) 953-9852
By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

