Emmeloord

Emmeloord, Netherlands
Het Bosbad camping site in Flevoland Emmeloord The Netherlands
Het Bosbad camping site in Flevoland

Now that we are 4 in the family we are forced to always get a family room in the hotels in Europe. The last 2 trips we did we opted for camping sites and have been very pleasantly impressed. This one, in Emmelrood was very nice, in the forest. We chose the mobile home that can sleep 6 people, equipped with all necessary for a comfortable short or longer stay. They have 2 of them and you can also pitch a tent, rent a camper or bring your own. The lady at the reception is really nice, very helpful and speaks perfect English. This is a very affordable option for families who love to travel, like us.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

