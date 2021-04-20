Where are you going?
emma jane

928 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Website
| +1 619-692-3802
Mission HIlls boutique in San Diego San Diego California United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Mission HIlls boutique in San Diego

Emma Jane is a cute boutique located in the Mission Hills neighborhood of San Diego. Not only do they carry a lot of local designers, but all the jewelry is locally made as well. The clothes are fun and bright, offering a chic style that reflects our beautiful sunny weather.

The two owners are best friends who share a love and passion for design and fashion. You are warmly welcomed here and they can help you put together an outfit for any occasion.

By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

