emma jane
928 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
| +1 619-692-3802
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Mission HIlls boutique in San DiegoEmma Jane is a cute boutique located in the Mission Hills neighborhood of San Diego. Not only do they carry a lot of local designers, but all the jewelry is locally made as well. The clothes are fun and bright, offering a chic style that reflects our beautiful sunny weather.
The two owners are best friends who share a love and passion for design and fashion. You are warmly welcomed here and they can help you put together an outfit for any occasion.