2032 P St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
| +1 202-748-5655

Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Wed 7am - 10:30pm
Thur, Fri 7am - 11pm
Sat 7:30am - 11pm

Walking into the warmth of this English basement cafe-bar with exposed brick walls and seating nooks feels more like cozy Copenhagen than Washington D.C. Close enough to Dupont Circle to be easily accessible but just far enough to feel off-the-beaten-path, Emissary is a welcoming space for all that promotes values of “community, diversity, and equality.” Bring your book, a laptop or a friend to sip quality crafted coffee or cocktails amongst students, freelancers, community gatherings and business meetings. Their almond-milk matcha latte is the cheapest, quality one in town and their drink menu highlights local breweries and distilleries. No matter the time of day, fresh fare like a green lentil-based salad with seasonal ingredients is always available. However, in the spirit of Swedish “fika” or Danish “hygge,” indulging on a sweet treat like their gluten-free carrot cake muffin is highly recommended.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
