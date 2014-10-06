Emirates Stadium 75 Drayton Park

Mister Arsenal! Outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal FC, is a statue of the man who is known as "Mr. Arsenal". This is quite an honor for any player and especially one who played for such a prestigious team like Arsenal.



Tony Adams captained the team and won many honors, including 4 titles, 3 FA Cups, and the UEFA Cup Winners Cup during his 19 year career where he only played for Arsenal.



