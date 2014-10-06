Emirates Stadium
75 Drayton Park
| +44 20 7619 5003
Mister Arsenal!Outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal FC, is a statue of the man who is known as "Mr. Arsenal". This is quite an honor for any player and especially one who played for such a prestigious team like Arsenal.
Tony Adams captained the team and won many honors, including 4 titles, 3 FA Cups, and the UEFA Cup Winners Cup during his 19 year career where he only played for Arsenal.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Welcome to the Emirates!
No, not the country but the stadium in the north of London, which is the home of Arsenal FC of the English Premiership.
The stadium is relatively new, just 7 years old and the Gunners moved here from their old stadium just down the road, known as Highbury.
If you're in London and you can get a ticket to a game, take advantage of this unique stadium with its extra special atmosphere.
The stadium is relatively new, just 7 years old and the Gunners moved here from their old stadium just down the road, known as Highbury.
If you're in London and you can get a ticket to a game, take advantage of this unique stadium with its extra special atmosphere.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
I'm a Gooner!
Arsenal FC, who play at the Emirates Stadium in north London as nicknamed The Gunners, for obvious reasons. Their fans are called Gooners so yes, I am a Gooner.
The stadium can hold just over 60,000 fans and recently I was one of them. The Arsenal beat Stoke City by 3 goals to 1 on the day and everybody, except for the Stoke fans, had a great afternoon of entertaining soccer.
The stadium can hold just over 60,000 fans and recently I was one of them. The Arsenal beat Stoke City by 3 goals to 1 on the day and everybody, except for the Stoke fans, had a great afternoon of entertaining soccer.