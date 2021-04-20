Eminonu Pier
Eminönü Otobüs Durakları Yolu
| +90 212 528 82 08
Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm
Cultured Chaos in EminonuArriving in Eminonu is chaotic. Whether arriving by foot, by boat, or by tram, expect an onslaught of sounds, scents, and movement.
People congregate in groups outside Yeni Cami - the New Mosque. The Galata Bridge, Istanbul's iconic bridge that connects Sultanahmet to Beyoglu, hosts traffic, famed fish restaurants, pedestrians, and fishermen. The dock just to the west is bustling with floating fish restaurants serving up local fish and delights at plastic tables.
If you love chaotic city scenes, this is one of the best in Istanbul.