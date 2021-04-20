Where are you going?
Eminonu Pier

Eminönü Otobüs Durakları Yolu
Website
| +90 212 528 82 08
Cultured Chaos in Eminonu Istanbul Turkey

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm

Cultured Chaos in Eminonu

Arriving in Eminonu is chaotic. Whether arriving by foot, by boat, or by tram, expect an onslaught of sounds, scents, and movement.

People congregate in groups outside Yeni Cami - the New Mosque. The Galata Bridge, Istanbul's iconic bridge that connects Sultanahmet to Beyoglu, hosts traffic, famed fish restaurants, pedestrians, and fishermen. The dock just to the west is bustling with floating fish restaurants serving up local fish and delights at plastic tables.

If you love chaotic city scenes, this is one of the best in Istanbul.
By Annie Shustrin , AFAR Local Expert

