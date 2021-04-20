Where are you going?
Emil Erwin

904 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Website
| +1 615-750-2735
Handcrafted Leather and Canvas Goods Nashville Tennessee United States

Handcrafted Leather and Canvas Goods

This leather and canvas carrygoods company is named for owner Emil Congdon and the East Tennessee mountain town of Erwin where Emil learned the craft. Emil Erwin has collaborated with Imogene + Willie, a Nashville-based clothing design company, for J. Crew, and his products have received praise both locally and nationally. You can visit his studio in Marathon Village, a large brick warehouse where cars were manufactured in the early 1900s and now operates as commercial and retail space.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

