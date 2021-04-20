emerald city trolley 105 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA

Emerald City Trolley Is a Real Gem If you don’t have a car — or you just want a quick tour of the highlights — the Emerald City Trolley is a convenient way to get around town to popular sightseeing attractions. Destinations include the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, Pioneer Square, Woodland Park Zoo, the EMP Museum, downtown Ballard, and the Museum of Flight. The full route takes 60 minutes to ride, and you can hop on and hop off as much as you like; you can buy a pass when you board at any trolley stop. A one-day pass is $29, and a three-day pass is $40. The charming green-and-gold trolley cars are open-sided and offer minimal weather protection, so don’t forget to bring outerwear. Runs from late May through late September; check the website for details.