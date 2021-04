Skating in the City

Constructed a few years ago for the Canada Games, the Emera Oval is a concrete oval located in the Halifax Commons. Built as a track for speed skating the city has invested money into it and now keeps it open year round. In the winter months the oval is flooded and a large refrigeration system helps create an ice rink that is open to the public with ice skates and helmets available to rent. In the summer months it makes a great place for rollerbladers and skateboarders. Nearby in the commons there is also a skateboard park open to everyone.