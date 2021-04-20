Embrace Resort
B & G Highway, Staniel Cay, The Bahamas
| +1 305-722-3399
Wed - Mon 8am - 5:30pm
Tue 8am - 5:30am
Meet Staniel Cay's Island ConciergeNicole Ferguson has long been the unofficial island concierge on Staniel Cay in Exuma, The Bahamas. She’s the gal you see if you need a golf cart, snorkeling adventure, swimming pig tips, romantic picnic lunch or even an island wedding.
While offering years of localized expertise to everyone who visits the island, she’s also designing and funding Staniel Cay's first property with a focus on sustainable tourism – EMBRACE Resort, consisting of seven villas, a restaurant, spa, gym, meeting space and pool.
As you can imagine, it’s not always easy being an entrepreneur on a tiny island where everything has always been done a certain way, and that’s one of the reasons Nikki is one of the savviest, most daring women in The Bahamas. When you visit Staniel Cay, stop by and say hello!
Sustainable Boutique Villas in Staniel Cay
EMBRACE Resort is the newest place to rest your head on Staniel Cay - so new, it won't even be totally finished until 2014. In the meantime, the property is under construction with a few villas available at discounted rates.
While EMBRACE is no crunchy eco-resort, owner Nikki Ferguson has taken her love of The Bahamas to the next level, investing during the construction process to ensure the natural environment is impacted as little as possible. She’s a Bahamian who truly cares about what will be left of the country for future generations of locals and visitors, and unfortunately her passion for sustainable tourism is all too rare.
Four of the seven EMBRACE villas are now welcoming guests - Mayaguana, Bimini, Andros and Ragged Island. Ranging from 1-3 bedrooms, each villa features special touches reflecting their island namesake. The grand opening is scheduled for Mar. 1, 2014, and will include three additional villas, EMBRACE’s spa, gym, meeting room and restaurant.
