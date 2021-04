EMBRACE Resort is the newest place to rest your head on Staniel Cay - so new, it won't even be totally finished until 2014. In the meantime, the property is under construction with a few villas available at discounted rates.While EMBRACE is no crunchy eco-resort, owner Nikki Ferguson has taken her love of The Bahamas to the next level, investing during the construction process to ensure the natural environment is impacted as little as possible. She’s a Bahamian who truly cares about what will be left of the country for future generations of locals and visitors, and unfortunately her passion for sustainable tourism is all too rare.Four of the seven EMBRACE villas are now welcoming guests - Mayaguana, Bimini, Andros and Ragged Island. Ranging from 1-3 bedrooms, each villa features special touches reflecting their island namesake. The grand opening is scheduled for Mar. 1, 2014, and will include three additional villas, EMBRACE’s spa, gym, meeting room and restaurant.