Ember Yard

60 Berwick St, Soho, London W1F 8SU, UK
+44 20 7439 8057
Our Favorite Meal in London! London United Kingdom

Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 11pm

In a city where the options are mostly pub food, ethnic variety, and more pub food, we found the up and coming selection was tapas. Most of them are an Italian-Spanish hybrid and Ember Yard wins out for being the absolute best in the city. It's in vibrant soho and perfect for dinner after a long day of shopping and walking. You will likely want to get a reservation, but if you get there early I'd recommend sitting at the bar right in front of the chefs. Only two seats here, so get them!!! Oh and you must order the scallop ceviche! It's unreal!
By Nick Pachelli , AFAR Contributor

