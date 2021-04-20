Embassy Suites Napa Valley
1075 California Blvd
| +1 707-253-9540
Weekend Wander in NapaFor those of you lucky enough to live within a couple of hours of driving distance from Napa, the entire valley is your oyster . . or your glass of wine for the weekend. Silicon Valley, Berkeley, Sausalito and SFO are several jumping off points that are an easy drive to a weekend of wine, spas and fabulous food.
All of Hilton's brands from the fancy-smancy Waldorf Astoria to Hampton Inn are included across America and selected world cities in a special "stay the weekend" pricing, so from New York to Napa, Chicago to Paris, Miami to Waikiki, Toronto to London what's not to love?
Our stay at the Embassy Suites in Napa provided just enough of a stay to get away from our work personas to enjoy a relaxed weekend exploring the wine towns of Napa, Yountville and Calistoga. In the evening we sat out in the garden watching the swans floating in the pond while we sipped our Cabernet Sauvignon. A short weekend stay is the perfect way to relax and recharge. Just as we did for our stay at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley, you too can “Be a Weekender.” Check out weekend hotel deals across Hilton’s portfolio of properties, from top brands such as Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Embassy Suites, Hilton Hotels and many more.