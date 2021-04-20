Embarcadero Marina Park North

Picnic Near the Gaslamp, San Diego

San Diego has so many beautiful, sunny days—why not grab some gourmet food to go, and head down to either the Embarcadero Park North or South. This photo was taken from Embarcadero Park North.



Either park has great views of San Diego Bay, Coronado Island, Coronado Bridge, Downtown San Diego, and the North Island Naval Air Station.



Nearby is Seaport Village, so you can stop by the Kite Flite store right at the edge of the park and pick up a kite to take full advantage of the ocean breeze!



I highly recommend Zanzibar, found at the border of the Gaslamp in East Village. They have an extensive array of picnic items, as well as freshly prepared food in their deli that you can take in containers.



A picnic at the park is a wonderful way to spend quality time with loved ones while enjoying the gorgeous San Diego weather.