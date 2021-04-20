Where are you going?
Embarcadero Marina Park North

400 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Website
| +1 619-686-6200
Evening Stroll in Embarcadero Park, San Diego

San Diego is so pretty at night, with the lights reflecting in the water. If you're staying downtown, just head over to Sea Port Village to the North and/or South Embarcadero Parks. Both parks encircle the Embarcadero Marina. Personally, I think the North park is prettier, but you can walk them and decide for yourself.

You can see across the bay to Coronado from either park. In the summer evenings, the San Diego Symphony has a giant stage set up on the South Marina park for their summer pops programs. Just bring a jacket as it gets windy off the water.

There are plenty of restaurants and shops. Further north from Embarcadero Park is the famous Star of India, one of the last tea-clipper ships that was used in trade with Asia.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Rajam Roose
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Picnic Near the Gaslamp, San Diego

San Diego has so many beautiful, sunny days—why not grab some gourmet food to go, and head down to either the Embarcadero Park North or South. This photo was taken from Embarcadero Park North.

Either park has great views of San Diego Bay, Coronado Island, Coronado Bridge, Downtown San Diego, and the North Island Naval Air Station.

Nearby is Seaport Village, so you can stop by the Kite Flite store right at the edge of the park and pick up a kite to take full advantage of the ocean breeze!

I highly recommend Zanzibar, found at the border of the Gaslamp in East Village. They have an extensive array of picnic items, as well as freshly prepared food in their deli that you can take in containers.

A picnic at the park is a wonderful way to spend quality time with loved ones while enjoying the gorgeous San Diego weather.

