Elysian Bar
1516 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
| +1 206-467-4458
Elysian Brewing's EvolutionElysian Brewing has been a fixture on the Seattle beer and pub scene since the mid 90's and is on the move again. The Elysian Bar is the latest venue and is an upscaled evolution for their collection. The Pike Street neighborhood location is conveniently situated on the tourist trail, so expect out-of-towners wandering in. Once inside, locals will be shocked at the spaciousness and classy nature of the room compared to the old Noc Noc Bar that previously resided there. The bar is splendidly appointed with local spirits and Elysian brews. Behind the huge marble slab you can find Seattle bar tending icon Murray Stenson serving up signature cocktails weeknights, an inspiring reason to get your drink on, on a Tuesday.
The menu is not pub grub and the kitchen commands it nicely. We were impressed with balance of focus and variety, locally sourced selections and presentation. You're on the water so try one of the seafood dishes. The frittes compete with the best of them and the oysters were freshly shucked.
Sit at the bar if there on a weeknight to watch the show, otherwise get a table in the front of the house or near the railing upstairs to appreciate the comings and goings of the Seattle night.