Elsewhere: A Secret Indian Paradise
The family estate of one of India’s leading fashion photographers has become an under-the-radar beach escape for many of Mumbai’s Bollywood stars. The hotel’s location is kept a secret until your booking is made. The owner or a staff member meets you where the paved road ends and lead you down a dirt path to a rickety bridge that crosses to the little paradise. Guests stay in fashionable beach tents or in Portuguese-style villas named after the structures’ original roles on the estate. (I stayed in the Bakery.) Meals feature homemade Goan cuisine and can be served al fresco under the shade of trees. From $70 for a tent and $120 for a cottage.