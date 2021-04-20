Elmaro Vineyard
Yes, they make wine in Wisconsin, and it's outstanding. Elmaro Vineyard looks like something that was plucked from Napa and dropped in the rolling fields of the Midwest. Family owned and operated, Elmaro planted their first vines in 2006. Since then, they have been producing some outstanding wines and collecting numerous awards for their efforts along the way. The tasting room is airy and spacious while overlooking a terrace and the surrounding vineyards. Featuring not the usual varietals, but a number of hybrids, the winemakers here are creating some really unique vino that is capturing peoples' palettes as their popularity grows. The facility is impeccably designed, and their crush room also doubles as an art gallery when not being used. Elmaro is host to a number of local events including live music and morning yoga overlooking the vineyards. It doesn't get much more zen than that. So if you find yourself in Wisconsin, and you're looking for a true expression of what local vintners are up to, Elmaro is a must-visit destination for your wine drinking exploration.