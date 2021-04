Elm Street Bridge 153 Elm Street

Blue Heron Trail Bostonians are lucky to have much of the banks of the Charles River lined with paths to enjoy the area. In Waltham, there is a trail that runs through green leafy areas, with man-made bridges crossing back and forth across the water. Joggers, bikers, and walkers take advantage of this trail beginning at Elm St., and continuing for many miles to Newton.