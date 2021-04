Elliott's Flower Shoppe 172 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA

Elliott's Flower Shoppe A number of businesses in Morristown favor the deliberately archaic spelling of “shoppe.” Few, however, are as justified in this nod to the past as Elliott’s Flower Shoppe. The Morris Street florist has been serving the community since 1895. Not that its long history has kept Elliott’s from catering to contemporary demands: online orders and local delivery service are both available on request.