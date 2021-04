Elliot St Stables 15-31 Wellesley St W, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

A Very European Food Court Elliot St Stables is an upmarket food court where everyone at your table can eat separately, together. Simply give your table number to whichever eatery takes your fancy - Spanish tapas, French creperies, Italian bruschetta, German sausages - and they'll bring it over to you. The atmosphere is relaxed and social, locals tend to linger, and it's a great compromise when no one can decide where to eat.