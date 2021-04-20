Where are you going?
Ellenos

909 5th Avenue
| +1 206-625-5006
Georgetown's Greek Yogurt Factory Seattle Washington United States

Sun 9am - 5:30pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm

Georgetown's Greek Yogurt Factory

Nope, that’s not gelato being scooped up — at Ellenos, the cool dairy treats on offer are all rich, creamy Greek yogurt. But you’d be forgiven for thinking they were ice cream, with indulgent flavors like latte, marionberry pie, and lemon curd. At the Georgetown factory, they use locally sourced dairy and fruit to make their beautifully layered yogurts, and you can stop in from Wednesday to Friday to pick some up. Or find them all week long at Pike Place Market, at the corner of Pike Place and Pike Street. Bring your own waffle cone.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

