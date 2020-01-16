Ellē
Don’t let Ellē’s quaint facade fool you. While the grandma-inspired decor of vintage china and floral wallpaper creates a homey ambiance, the food can be more unconventional. By day, the counter-service cafe and bakery turns out deliciously simple delights like a guava turnover and a brisket pastrami breakfast sandwich. By night, the full-service restaurant gets more experimental with local favorites like the kimchi toast (an unexpected combination of fermented Korean cabbage, vegan XO sauce, and labneh on a thick slice of country loaf). Chef Brad Deboy, formerly of Blue Duck Tavern, likes to experiment and fermentation has been his focus. New menu items pop up regularly, often with an Asian influence, such as the seasonal lunch addition of chilled soba noodles with soy-pickled shiitakes, vegetables, peanuts, yuzu vinaigrette, and XO sauce. The fresh-baked bread is great with a nori butter smear, and you can always pick up a loaf to enjoy in the comforts of your own home.