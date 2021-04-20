Exploring the Redwoods in Northern California

The redwood groves of Northern California seem to exist in a magical dimension on the outskirts of time. The Elk Meadow Cabins in Orick are six renovated loggers' homes inside the boundaries of the park. I stayed in the Johnny Redwood Cabin with six of my closest friends. We took turns cooking for each other in the fully equipped kitchen, watched the wild deer grazing in the meadows from our deck, and soaked in the onsite jacuzzi. In addition to exploring the trails that wind through the massive sequoia groves, you can spend time combing the driftwood and the tide pools of the wild Pacific Coast, marvel at the colorful Victorian architecture in Arcata, and stop by the Cypress Grove cheese factory to sample such delicacies as Humboldt Fog, Truffle Tremor, and Purple Haze.