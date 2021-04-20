Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown, IL 62931, USA
Website
Living History at Apple River Fort Elizabethtown Illinois United States

Living History at Apple River Fort

Apple River Fort is a replica of the original built by settlers in the early 1800s during the Blackhawk War. The modern day builders used axes and lathes to recreate the exact manner and methods of the older fort including hand-hewn ladders and firing stations. Fort tours are self guided or guided by knowledgeable docents and kids can scramble up and down the ladders and see what it looks like from the firing stations over the walls of the fort. There’s a small visitor center, a museum and living history events from May to October where volunteers dress up in period costumes and perform tasks with tools of early 19th century.

Elizabethtown is almost a 6 hour drive from Chicago, but if you find yourself in the area during the living history months, it’s definitely worth a visit. Open Wednesday-Sunday from 9-5pm.


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points