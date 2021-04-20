Where are you going?
Elizabeth Street Gallery

209 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012, USA
| +1 212-941-4800
Mon - Fri 12pm - 7pm
Sat 12pm - 6pm

Most of the boutiques and shops in Nolita and SoHo are a bit above my price range and yet it's a neighborhood I find myself drawn to very often.

For only one reason.

The Elizabeth Street Sculpture Garden.

An exquisite green space that on a warm sunny day sees light bathing tree branch, bench and sculpture alike, perhaps it's the inexpensive nature of the gem (free!) or the chance to rest and truly feel as if the concrete jungle that is Manhattan is a thousand miles away -- but either way, when I visit, I am transported to my favorite destinations in Europe and reminded of all the art and history I love but don't get exposed to in my everyday life.

I always leave with a bittersweet longing, to already return, yet thankful for the time I've had.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
