Elizabeth Lake Lodge

590 Van Horne St S, Cranbrook, BC V1C 4W7, Canada
Mini-golf, lakes and a good night's sleep Cranbrook Canada

Mini-golf, lakes and a good night's sleep

We split the drive from Missoula, Montana to Banff, Alberta into two days and arbitrarily chose Cranbrook as our rest stop. We were underwhelmed by the typical side of the freeway hotel options available in town, until we learned about the unique Elizabeth Lake Lodge.

With a bird sanctuary and miles of trails around the lake behind the property, and a flawless mini-golf course wrapping around the front of the property (including a 300 foot mural documenting Canadian history), Elizabeth Lake Lodge was the perfect place to spend the night and a little bit of the next day.

The owners are warm and welcoming and have done an incredible job of renovating this once run down property into a clean and enjoyable place to spend the night.

We stayed in a two bedroom unit with a bunk bed that was perfect for our children. The unit had its own kitchen and everything looked and felt brand new.
By Kevin Favro , AFAR Contributor

