Elia
Elia 846 00, Greece
Elia Beach- Best Beach in MykonosWant clear, calm waters away from the crowd? Look no further than Elia Beach in Mykonos. Mykonos is very famous for being a party island, so a bit of peace and quite in the daytime is definitely a plus.
If you take a water taxi to this beach- most beaches have water taxi's going around the island, it costs less than 7 Euro's for a return ticket and it is a nice change from taking a Quad Bike. This way you get a nice cool breeze and you won't need to melt in the heat as you would on other forms of transport on the island, which can be quite limited. The view on the way to this beach is also beautiful.
Because the island is further north, there aren't many people on this beach so you can be sure to find an umbrella right on the front row of the beach. The ones in the front row requires a food and drink purchase, but it's well worth it if you are planning to spend the whole day there. This was undoubtedly and memorably the best beach I visited in Greece!