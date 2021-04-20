Elgin Street Diner 374 Elgin Street

ESD: An Ottawa Treasure A fun atmosphere, fast, friendly, and consistent service, affordable food, and generous portions have made this downtown Ottawa greasy spoon a local institution. The Hangover and Blue Plate Breakfast specials and home-spun milkshakes are favorites, but it is their eight varieties of poutines, such as the original - fresh-cut fries, heavy gravy, and St. Albert cheese curds - and "ESD" topped with fried onions and bacon that continue to win (but hopefully won't clog) diners' hearts. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to satisfy your breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and/or midnight snack cravings.