Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Elgin, AZ

Elgin, AZ, USA
Unlikely Wine Country Elgin Arizona United States

Unlikely Wine Country

Wine in the western U.S. You inevitably, and justifiably, think of California, Oregon, Washington...but southern Arizona? The high grasslands of Cochise county have seen a handful of wineries spring up in the last few decades.

In a scene more reminiscent of Montana, (there are no saguaros at this elevation), the occasional vineyard interrupts the the otherwise grassy basin-and-range landscape. The lower-elevation desert city of Tucson is only an hour away.

I spent part of my childhood near here, in Sierra Vista; my father was in the military, stationed for a while at nearby Fort Huachuca, at the base of the Huachuca Mountains, visible on the left of this photo.

It's not a big town, and this area is hardly a 'crossroads,' but there exists a diaspora of people who, due to their parents' peregrinations, spent all or part of their childhood in this SE Arizona landscape--divergent paths to and from here...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30