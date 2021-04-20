Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Elevation Burger

108 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Website
| +1 301-567-9010
Elevation Burger: Fast Food with a Sustainable Vision Oxon Hill Maryland United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Elevation Burger: Fast Food with a Sustainable Vision

Elevation Burger is a great alternative to the traditional fast food chain. The philosophy here is that ingredients matter. The company sources patties that are 100% USDA-certified organic, grass-fed and free-range and French fries are cooked in olive oil. There are even a couple of burger options for vegetarians and vegans.

Elevation goes beyond its ingredients and is also environmentally aware of its construction, operation and disposal practices.

Tip: Still hungry? Split a milk shake or malt for dessert!
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points