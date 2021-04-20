Elevation Burger
108 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
| +1 301-567-9010
Sun - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm
Elevation Burger: Fast Food with a Sustainable VisionElevation Burger is a great alternative to the traditional fast food chain. The philosophy here is that ingredients matter. The company sources patties that are 100% USDA-certified organic, grass-fed and free-range and French fries are cooked in olive oil. There are even a couple of burger options for vegetarians and vegans.
Elevation goes beyond its ingredients and is also environmentally aware of its construction, operation and disposal practices.
Tip: Still hungry? Split a milk shake or malt for dessert!