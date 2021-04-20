Elephant Village
Sisavangvong Road, Luang Prabang, Laos
| +856 71 252 417
Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm
Olyphant SnacktimeI wanted to get as far away from "civilization" as possible. I thought riding an elephant in the jungle of Laos might appease that sentiment.
Our safety briefing: "You ride with her, jump on back, ride in river. Water is wet."
Uh...OK.
They usually ask most people to ride on the side-by-side chair perched high up on the elephant's back. But after he noticed my swollen calves and figured I could hold on to anything he had me slide down onto its neck. It actually felt more secure than sitting on that teetering chair. Riding through the lush river valley in water up to the animal's ears, listening to the deep thrum of the elephant's breathing, I felt I left civilization and arrived at "nowhere" simultaneously.
Ahhhh...Okay.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
take a ride
the lovely Gao- was the most recent of elephant rides. She ferried us on a lovely short ride through the forest outside of Luang Prabang. Four other rides in Thailand, Cambodia, and India have taught us much about the lives of these gentle giants whose habitat is disappearing. If you love elephants (and how can you not?) we HIGHLY recommend the Elephant Preserve outside Knysna in South Africa - there you can get a real education about elephant anatomy and social structure and efforts to help keep elephant populations vital. Meet them up close and personal (and although we did not ride there - you can- and you can also walk with them; they hold your hand with their trunks!) and if you are a shopper you can buy a foot print (each one individual like finger prints) for framing - a great way to donate to a good cause.