Helping to bathe an elephant in Northern Thailand

The Elephant Nature Park in northern Thailand is a magical place for more than a few reasons. The Founder, Lek Chailert, has created a sanctuary where elephants can live free from (abusive) work and people can experience these creatures in close proximity, in ways that aren't harmful for the elephants. The fact that elephants are roaming freely doing what they want to do means travelers get to see elephants behaving as they would if they were out on their own. This is a much different, and much more exciting, experience than seeing elephants with packs strapped to their backs, carrying tourists in a single file line… down a beaten path. This is an invigorating once in a lifetime experience, and visiting here supports Lek's efforts toward elephant and habitat conservation.