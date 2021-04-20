Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

elements

66 Witherspoon St, Princeton, NJ 08542, USA
Website
| +1 609-924-0078
elements Princeton New Jersey United States

More info

Tue - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

elements

The “e” may be lower-case, but the cuisine is capital at elements, chef Scott Anderson’s farm-to-table restaurant on Bayard Lane. This is the place for those who value fine dining without haughty attitudes or prices that require you to mortgage your home before making a reservation. Complete with its own vegetable garden, elements works hard to ensure that ingredients are locally sourced, so you can be sure that all the, ahem, elements of your tasting menu hail from regional farms and businesses. The fish dishes are particularly commendable; the fluke’s no fluke, as it were.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points