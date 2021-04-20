elements
The “e” may be lower-case, but the cuisine is capital at elements, chef Scott Anderson’s farm-to-table restaurant on Bayard Lane. This is the place for those who value fine dining without haughty attitudes or prices that require you to mortgage your home before making a reservation. Complete with its own vegetable garden, elements works hard to ensure that ingredients are locally sourced, so you can be sure that all the, ahem, elements of your tasting menu hail from regional farms and businesses. The fish dishes are particularly commendable; the fluke’s no fluke, as it were.