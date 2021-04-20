Where are you going?
Electric Mud BBQ [CLOSED]

5 Brock Ave, Toronto, ON M6K 2K3, Canada
| +1 416-516-8286
Down and Dirty BBQ at Electric Mud Toronto Canada

Sat, Sun 5pm - 11pm
Mon, Thur, Fri 6pm - 11pm

Toronto is currently on a BBQ craze and Electric Mud BBQ (brought to you by the boys who brought you the insanely popular Grand Electric for tacos) is at the top of the pack.

Dilapidated decor gives righteous way to the food. Fried chicken was a definite standout but they've got ribs, corn, a ton of sides and of course, bourbon.

Top it off with some mud pie in a mason jar and you're set. You'll luck out if you can nab a seat on the patio or get a picnic table to yourselves inside.

Buck up because this is worth the ride (without the price!).
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

