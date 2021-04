Eleanor Tinsley Park

Over the 4th of July, as part of the Freedom Over Texas festivities taking place on Buffalo Bayou right next to downtown Houston , I was able to catch the women's final of the annual Bud Light Texas Sand Volleyball Open Championship. The photo would have you believe that it is the middle of the afternoon but it's actually after 7pm and the light was fading quickly. I'm don't know how many thousands of people came out that day but judging from the side of the hill along Memorial Drive, it was more than a couple.