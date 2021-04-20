Eleanor Tinsley Park
18-3600 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019, USA
| +1 832-394-8805
Jog or Bike Along the BayouThere's a really cool jogging and biking trail that runs from River Oaks all the way to downtown along the Bayou. This is next to Eleanor Tinsley Park. Check it out for some nice views of the Houston skyline.
almost 7 years ago
Freedom Over Texas Women's Outdoor Volleyball Final
Over the 4th of July, as part of the Freedom Over Texas festivities taking place on Buffalo Bayou right next to downtown Houston, I was able to catch the women's final of the annual Bud Light Texas Sand Volleyball Open Championship. The photo would have you believe that it is the middle of the afternoon but it's actually after 7pm and the light was fading quickly. I'm don't know how many thousands of people came out that day but judging from the side of the hill along Memorial Drive, it was more than a couple.