Skiing at Eldora
Not only is Eldora Mountain Resort the closest resort to the Front Range (so close, they have a ski run named City Lights because you can see Denver from the top of the trail in the evenings), driving there and back does not involve sitting in your fellow winter recreationists' exhaust for five hours on a Sunday evening. o make it even easier, there's an RTD bus connection ("N" route for Nederland) that shuttles riders between the Boulder Transit Center and the base of Eldora Mountain in 50 minutes, five times a day, stopping 40 feet from the lift entrance. Otherwise, it's an easy 20-mile drive up Boulder Canyon.