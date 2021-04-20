Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Eldora Mountain Resort

2861 Eldora Ski Rd
Website
| +1 303-440-8700
Skiing at Eldora Nederland Colorado United States

Skiing at Eldora

Not only is Eldora Mountain Resort the closest resort to the Front Range (so close, they have a ski run named City Lights because you can see Denver from the top of the trail in the evenings), driving there and back does not involve sitting in your fellow winter recreationists' exhaust for five hours on a Sunday evening. o make it even easier, there's an RTD bus connection ("N" route for Nederland) that shuttles riders between the Boulder Transit Center and the base of Eldora Mountain in 50 minutes, five times a day, stopping 40 feet from the lift entrance. Otherwise, it's an easy 20-mile drive up Boulder Canyon.

By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points