Elbphilharmonie
With its wave-like rooftop and eye-catching glass facade, which features 1,000 curved window panels to reflect the sky, the Elbphilharmonie is Hamburg’s newest landmark and the focal point of the HafenCity harbor regeneration project. Designed by Herzog & de Meuron where the Kaispeicher warehouse once stood, the vast building is home to two concert halls, the plush (and separately run) Westin Hamburg hotel, and residential apartments. The venue’s Grand Hall seats 2,100 guests in a classic vineyard-style seating, while the Recital Hall hosts more intimate concerts of chamber, jazz, and world music. If you can’t manage to catch a performance here, it’s worth at least visiting the wraparound public viewing platform, which, at 121 feet high, offers excellent views across Hamburg and its handsome harbor.