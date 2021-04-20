El Zaziummm
1276 Avenue Laurier E, Montréal, QC H2J 1H2, Canada
| +1 514-598-0344
Sun, Wed, Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm
A Lively Tex-Mex Eatery on Le PlateauThis Tex-Mex eatery has excelled at creating a half freak show, half ruin decor (think half bathtubs for seats, a chaotic jungle of mismatched items, and toilet paper in lieu of napkins), but as it turns out, it excels at other things. Namely, margaritas and burgers.
The service at El Zaziummm borders the unacceptable, but people don't come here for the smiles. They come for the food, the unparalleled atmosphere, and the music.
Some even go for the challenge. If you have a particularly big mouth or a big appetite, order the Monster burger and receive a T-shirt if you manage to eat all of it! It is indeed pretty massive, and offers as much fun to the person eating it as to the ones watching the show.