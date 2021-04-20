El Trifásico
The traditional fare of the Antioquia region and its capital, Medellín, is not considered particularly sophisticated but the cuisine preserves early 20th-century gastronomic customs. At El Trifásico, in Envigado, near Medellín, order one of the best bandejas paisas
in Colombia—the famous lunch platter includes beans, rice, pork crackling, ripe plantain slices, a fried egg, minced beef, and avocado, a repast favored by the mule drivers who once served the city. Other El Trifásico specialties include sudado de posta
(pot roast), sancocho
(chicken or meat with large plantain, potato, cassava and other vegetable chunks) and morcilla
(pork blood sausage). Don’t visit Medellín or Antioquia without sampling these local delicacies.